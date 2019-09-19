Delhi Transport Strike Live Updates: Many Schools Shut, Fliers Asked To Reach Airport Well In Advance

Transport unions blamed both the centre and the Delhi government for strike.

Many schools in the national capital are closed today as a transport body, comprising 41 associations and unions, called for a one-day strike to protest against the steep hike in traffic fines under the amended Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

The transport strike is likely to affect office goers also as buses, autos, tempos, maxi-cabs and taxis -- including Ola and Uber -- in the Delhi-NCR region will remain off roads.

Airlines such as Vistara, IndiGo, SpiceJet and GoAir have asked fliers to report well in advance.

Transport unions blamed both the centre and the Delhi government for strike. The sector is passing through its worst phase because of "rising economic uncertainties, exorbitant taxes and penalties and corruption", they said.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, which came into effect on September 1, made several changes to traffic fines, toughening the penalty for violations like not wearing a seat belt, jumping red light and drunk driving.

