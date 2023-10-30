Meri Mati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra In Delhi Today, Traffic Advisory Here

Meri Mati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra is a two-day event (Representational)

Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for the Meri Mati Mera Desh-Amrit Kalash Yatra organised at Vijay Chowk to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary. It is a two-day event starting today, October 30.

According to the advisory, there will be traffic regulations and diversions in place for the roads leading to Vijay Chowk on Monday and Tuesday.

These restrictions will remain in place from 9 am to 9 pm, and "whenever necessary", the police said.

Routes for travel in case of urgent need:

R/A (Roundabout) Shanti Path/Kautilya Marg, R/A RGM, R/A Patel Chowk, Bhinder Point Junction, R/A GPO, Aurbindo Chowk, R/A RML, Q point, R/A GRG, R/A MLNP, R/A Mandi House, R/A Firoz Shah, Ashoka Road, R/A Raja Ji Marg, R/A Firoz Shah Road/KG Marg, R/A MAR Janpath, Mahadev Road, R/A Rajender Prasad Road/Janpath, R/A Patel Chowk, A point, and W point.

Metro services:

Metro commuters should be prepared for potential overcrowding on the Yellow and Violet lines. High passenger volumes are anticipated at Sultanpur, Ghitorni, Qutab Minar, Central Sec, Guru Dronacharya, IFFCO Chowk, Arjan Garh, Udyog Bhawan, and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium stations during boarding and deboarding. People are advised to make travel arrangements accordingly.

October 30 & 31, 2023

Instructions for the general public:

Use public transport to ease road congestion instead of your own vehicles.

Avoid parking on the roadside as it disrupts traffic flow.

If heading to Vayu Bhawan, Sena Bhawan, Vigyan Bhawan, Nirman Bhawan, Parliament House, South Block, North Block, Central Secretariat, Rashtrapati Bhawan, India Gate, etc., plan your departure with extra time in case of potential delays.

Park your vehicles only in designated parking areas.

Adhere to traffic rules and regulations.

Cooperate and support on-duty police personnel.

Immediately report any suspicious or unusual objects or individuals to the police.