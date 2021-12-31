Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory For New Year's Eve

Vehicular traffic will not be allowed in the inner, middle, or outer circle of Connaught Place.

To ensure the smooth flow of traffic on New Year's Eve, the Delhi Traffic Police have decided to impose certain restrictions on Friday night. These restrictions have been made for the areas near Connaught Place in the national capital, and they will be in place from 8 pm on December 31, till the conclusion of New Year celebrations. Strict action will be taken against drunk driving, stunt biking, over-speeding, reckless, zig-zag, and dangerous driving. The advisory will be applicable to all private and public transport vehicles.

Restrictions

No vehicle will be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond Mandi House roundabout, Bengali Market roundabout, north foot of Ranjit Singh Flyover (Barakhamba Road – Tolstoy Marg Crossing), Minto Road – Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road, near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Railway Station), RK Ashram Marg – Chitragupta Marg Crossing, Gole Market roundabout, New Delhi GPO roundabout, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road – Ferozshah Road Crossing, Jai Singh Road – Bangla Sahib Lane, Pachkuian Road – Bangla Sahib Lane, Windsor place roundabout, Buta Singh Marg roundabout, and State Entry Road – New Delhi Railway Station.

Vehicular traffic will not be allowed in the inner, middle, or outer circle of Connaught Place except for those carrying valid pre-reserved booking receipts from hotels and restaurants, said Vivek Kishore, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

Parking

Motorists can park their vehicles near Gole Dak Khana on Kali Bari Marg, Pt. Pant Marg, and Bhai Veer Singh Marg, near Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road behind AIR, Mandi House on Copernicus Marg up to Baroda House, Minto Road on Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area, Panchkuian Road on RK Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road and Basant Road towards Paharganj, and KG Marg – Ferozshah Road Crossing on Copernicus Lane as well as KG Marg towards C Hexagon.

According to the advisory, parking will also be allowed near Bengali market roundabout on Babar Road and Tansen Marg, Windsor Place on Rajender Prasad Road and Raisina Road, Gole Market at Peshwa Road, Service Road along Bhai Veer Singh Marg and RK Ashram Road, and near Buta Singh roundabout on Jantar Mantar Road and Raisina Road.

There will be limited parking space for vehicles with valid passes in Connaught Place on a first come first serve basis. Unauthorised or wrongly parked vehicles will be towed away and prosecuted.

Access to New Delhi Railway Station (from south)

Alternative routes have been made for commuters travelling to New Delhi Railway Station. Routes to the Old Delhi Railway Station, though, will not be affected.

To reach New Delhi Railway Station, people can travel via Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street, Mandir Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Jhandewalan roundabout, and Deshbandhu Gupta Road. Commuters can also use the GPO roundabout, Kali Bari Marg, Mandir Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, Jhandewalan roundabout, and Deshbandhu Gupta Road. The third option is Winsor Place roundabout, Ferozeshah Road, Mandi House, ‘W' Point, ‘A' Point, DDU Marg and BHAV Bhuti Marg.

Entry from Connaught Place, Chelmsford Road shall be prohibited. The traffic police advisory said that motorists can take the second entry gate of Ajmeri Gate side. They can reach the station via Paharganj, Shiela Cinema or through Ajmeri Gate, JLN Marg side via BSZ Marg, Delhi Gate, and JLN Marg.

Arrangements at places with high footfall

Traffic arrangements have also been made at places having high footfall, including Saket, Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, New Friends Colony, Hauz Khas, Defence Colony, Vasant Vihar, RK Puram, Nehru Place, Dwarka, Palam Airport, Rajouri Garden, Ashok Vihar, Model Town, Mayur Vihar and other areas. Necessary traffic diversions as per the requirement will be done.

North-South movement

One can use Ring Road from ISBT to Ashram, via Delhi Gate, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Mathura Road to reach Ashram and vice-versa, or through ISBT, Rani Jhansi Marg, Punchkuyan Road, Mandir Marg, Park Street, Mother Teresa Crescent Road, and beyond, or via Rani Jhansi Marg, Punchkuyan Road, Hanuman Murti, Ridge Road, Ring Road and beyond, according to the Delhi Traffic Police advisory.

East-West movement

Similarly, for east-west movement, people are advised to use Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, Rajesh Pilot Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, RML roundabout, Sheikh Mujibur Rehman Road, Shankar Road.