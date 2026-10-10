Delhi Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of CJP Protest. Check Routes To Avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory warning of possible disruptions and diversions at 30 locations across the national capital on October 10 in view of the law and order situation ahead of a proposed protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar.

According to the advisory, traffic diversions will be enforced from 6 am on Saturday, depending on the prevailing situation. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys in advance, allow additional travel time and avoid non-essential travel, particularly while travelling towards railway stations, inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) and the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi.

The traffic restrictions may affect vehicular movement around several key locations, including Shankar Road-Vande Mataram 'T' Point, Dhaula Kuan Flyover, Jhandewalan, Panchkuian, Mandi House, Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Guru Nanak Chowk, Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar Road, among others.

Other locations where traffic movement may be affected include Lodhi Road Flyover, Neela Gumbad, Samrat Hotel roundabout, Sardar Patel Marg-Panchsheel Marg crossing, Bhikaji Cama Place, Moti Bagh Flyover, Windsor Palace roundabout, Rail Bhawan roundabout, Patel Chowk and RML Hospital roundabout.

The Delhi Traffic Police said that traffic management measures would remain dynamic and could be relaxed or regulated depending on real-time assessments of the situation on the ground. Commuters have been advised to remain alert and follow traffic instructions issued by the authorities to minimise inconvenience during their journeys.

The police have also urged commuters to monitor the Delhi Traffic Police's official website and social media platforms for live updates, alternative routes and traffic alerts. For assistance and information regarding traffic-related issues, commuters can contact the traffic police helpline at 1095 or 011-25844444.

The advisory comes amid heightened security arrangements in the national capital ahead of a proposed protest by the Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar on October 10 over alleged electoral roll irregularities. The party has demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and opposed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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