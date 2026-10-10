Metro, Rail Curbs, 20,000 Personnel: Delhi Gears Up For CJP's Jantar Mantar 2.0

Security personnel: 20,000. Protester count: Unknown.

The stage has been set for a mega protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in the heart of Delhi, with the Cockroach Janta Party mobilising supporters to join it at Jantar Mantar and the Centre planning to deploy over 20,000 personnel from the police and the Central Armed Police Forces to maintain law and order.

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With the chaos and police action of July 20 - during the paper leak protests that led to the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan - still fresh in the minds of both sides, this demonstration may play out differently.

The police have not granted permission for the protest, and several steps have been taken by authorities to maintain law and order.

Entry and exit gates at 45 Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, New Delhi, Central Secretariat, Patel Chowk and Kashmere Gate, will remain closed and over 250 trains from other states, along with local trains, which were scheduled to arrive at New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin stations between 4 am and 2 pm on Saturday, have been cancelled.

Photo Credit: AFP

Internet services were also suspended within a radius of 4 km from the Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing for 24 hours, beginning at 10 pm on Friday.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said that, despite the curbs, volunteers and supporters will proceed with the plan to protest at Jantar Mantar.

READ | Ahead Of CJP Protest, Internet Cut For 24 Hours Around Jantar Mantar

"On the one hand, you say protests will lead to inconvenience. On the other hand, you have shut down the Metro, railways and blocked roads. Will this not lead to inconvenience?" he asked.

Delhi Police Plan

The police's security plan has two key objectives: maintaining law and order and ensuring that its own handling of the protest does not trigger another round of criticism.

Officials said the instructions are clear: Prevent protesters from entering the New Delhi district and remove them from restricted areas as quickly as possible.

The Delhi Police has identified a radius of approximately 1.5 kilometres as a highly sensitive zone. The area covers key locations, including Jantar Mantar, Janpath, the Election Commission's office and Delhi Police headquarters.

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"More than 6,500 personnel will be deployed within this stretch, turning the area into a heavily guarded zone," said an official.

Photo Credit: AFP

Surveillance is also being stepped up. More than 300 CCTV cameras, equipped with audio recording capabilities, have been installed at sensitive locations across the New Delhi district to help monitor developments.

Seven Layers Of Barricading At Jantar Mantar

Security arrangements at Jantar Mantar have been strengthened, with at least seven layers of barricades along the road leading to the protest site. Some of the final layers have been welded together to make them more difficult to breach.

Loudspeakers have been installed at sensitive locations, with recorded announcements informing people that permission has not been granted for the proposed demonstration. The announcements urge people not to assemble for the protest, raise slogans, damage public property or assault police personnel.

Photo Credit: NDTV

Community centres, mosques and resident welfare associations (RWAs) have also been asked to spread the message that the protest has not been authorised. People travelling to New Delhi to participate in the demonstration have been warned that they could face arrest and legal action.

The police have also been checking lodges and hotels across New Delhi and Central Delhi. Hotel managers are being asked to discourage guests from participating and

READ | Delhi Jantar Mantar Protest: What's Open, Closed? Metro, Trains And Alternatives For Commuters

Airbnb hosts and property owners have also been advised against renting out their premises to people planning to join the demonstration.

They have been asked to alert the police if they suspect that someone staying at their property intends to participate in the protest.

Videography

Another major focus for the Delhi Police is documenting the handling of the protest, amid allegations of misconduct and the use of excessive force during recent demonstrations.

Following the protests held at the beginning of the month, videos circulated on social media showing alleged misconduct by police personnel, including claims of assault and molestation involving a woman protester. These allegations have drawn scrutiny of the force's conduct.

Photo Credit: ANI

To ensure that events are documented from multiple angles, body cameras have been provided to senior officers, including those of the rank of additional commissioner of police and above, as well as other personnel deployed on duty.

Hundreds of photographers and videographers have also been engaged to record the protest and the police response in real time. The footage, officials hope, will help establish the sequence of events, counter any misleading claims with verifiable evidence and assist investigations if any incident occurs.

The Delhi Police has also issued an open letter, reminding people that police personnel are human beings with families waiting for them at home. The message calls for humanity and restraint on all sides, stressing that wearing a uniform does not take away a person's humanity.