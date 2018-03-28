Traders In Delhi To Go On Strike Today Against Sealing Among the markets that will be affected by the Delhi traders' strike are Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar and Uttam Nagar.

Share EMAIL PRINT Traders' will also hold a rally at Ramlila Ground to press for their demands (File) New Delhi: Thousands of traders in Delhi will go on a strike on Wednesday to protest against sealing of commercial establishments in the national capital. The strike called by several traders' body including CAIT or The Confederation of All India Traders will affect several markets across the city.



Traders' will also hold a rally at Ramlila Ground to press for their demands. Traders have also decided to not send their children to schools and colleges as a mark of their protest.



Among the markets that will be affected are Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar and Uttam Nagar.



The sealing drive in Delhi is being carried out by a Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee against business establishments using residential properties for commercial purposes, and is being implemented by the three BJP-ruled municipal corporations.



