Basement Of 10 Coaching Centers, Libraries Sealed In Delhi

According to MCD, four basements of coaching centers and libraries were sealed, and in Najafgarh Zone.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday sealed the basement spaces of ten coaching centers and libraries in Shahdara (South Zone), Karol Bagh, and Najafgarh Zone for violating building bylaws.

The action comes days after the deaths of the three IAS aspirants who drowned after rainwater gushed inside the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar.

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi said in a post on X, "MCD's sealing drive continues in East Delhi today. We are in the process of doing everything to set an example for all coaching centers that think of flouting rules."

MCD's sealing drive continues in East Delhi today.



We are in process of doing everything to set an example for all those coaching centers which think of flouting rules. pic.twitter.com/UVUNuII2ea — Dr. Shelly Oberoi (@OberoiShelly) August 7, 2024

According to the MCD release, four basements operating as illegal libraries in the Karol Bagh Zone were sealed. In Shahdara South Zone, four basements of coaching centers and libraries were sealed, and in Najafgarh Zone, two basements of coaching centers and libraries were sealed.

The MCD also issued notices to coaching centers and property owners for misuse of property and violation of building bylaws across all zones. Additionally, the MCD is conducting a survey to identify coaching centers and other properties violating rules in basements throughout the city.

The MCD will continue to enforce building laws strictly to ensure the safety and security of students and citizens.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the investigation into the deaths of the three UPSC aspirants. The Delhi High Court transferred the case to the CBI last week due to flaws in the Delhi Police's investigation and concerns about potential corruption by public servants.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)