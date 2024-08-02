Delhi Basement Deaths: Mayor Orders To Set Up 4 Libraries In Memory Of 3 Students

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi ordered officials to set up four libraries in the city. (File)

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi ordered officials to set up four libraries in the name of the three deceased UPSC aspirants who lost their lives in the Rajinder Nagar basement flood incident earlier on July 27.

Mayor Oberoi said that, as per the proposed plan, the four public libraries may be established by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in Rajinder Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Patel Nagar and Ber Sarai.

In a post on X, Shelly Oberoi said, "I would like to propose that at least four public libraries may be established, constructed by the MCD in the name of the deceased students, at the four places in Rajendra Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Patel Nagar and Ber Sarai.'

"After the unfortunate incident that took place a few days back in Rajendra Nagar, a lot of students preparing for competitive exams in Delhi raised the issue of a shortage of public and government libraries in Delhi as they cannot afford the huge membership fee charged by private libraries," the post said.

To deal with the issues faced by students preparing for competitive exams in Delhi, such as the shortage of public and government libraries, she said budget provision for this work may be made from the Mayor's discretionary head of account.

The post further said, "The budget provision for this work may be made from the Mayor's discretionary head of account, and you are also requested to direct the concerned department to check the feasibility and identify the land in the above-mentioned areas in this regard and to initiate necessary action at the earliest."

The Delhi Mayor said, "Nothing can fulfil the loss that Delhi feels, but we are trying to improve public reading spaces for students."

Earlier on Thursday, Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Ashwani Kumar met a delegation of UPSC aspirants and ordered to prevent misuse of the basement.

The tragic death of aspirants highlighted the urgent need for stricter regulations and enforcement to prevent future tragedies.

The MCD Commissioner has ordered the building with a basement to be surveyed and immediate action, including sealing, to be taken against those who are found misusing the same. There should be separate entry and exit gates for the basement.

All building plans shall be made available in the public domain so that violators can be detected and all encroachments above drains and footpaths shall be removed.

On Wednesday, the MCD Commissioner met a delegation of UPSC aspirants at the agency headquarters amid protests following the deaths of three students at a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar in Delhi.

A total of 28 students met the commissioner with their suggestions. The commissioner had an elaborate discussion and assured students of the proper redress of their grievances.

So far, Delhi police have arrested seven people, including the driver of an SUV, in connection with the incident.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)