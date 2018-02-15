Delhi Traders Hold Mega Rally To Protest Ongoing Sealing Drive

The traders under the banner of Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) also urged the Delhi government to convene a one day special session of the state Assembly and pass a Bill to stop the sealing drive that began from the Defence Colony Market in late December.
The rally started from Red Fort and culminated at Ghanta Ghar where a public meeting was held and the traders put forth their demands.
"The MPs from Delhi in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are keeping silent, perhaps they have forgotten that they are the elected representatives and many more elections will be held in future. They should not test the patience of traders. Also many have become jobless after the sealing of shops," said CAIT secretary general Praveen Khandelwal.
Yesterday, on the occasion of Valentines Day, a group of traders offered roses to passersby near municipal offices in central Delhi to draw their attention towards the issues they are facing because of the ongoing exercise.