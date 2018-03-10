'Political Drama': Traders' Body On Arvind Kejriwal's Hunger Strike Call

Calling the hunger strike "political drama", CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said Mr Kejriwal was shedding "crocodile tears".
Mr Khandelwal, in a release, said the trading community was not impressed as Mr Kejriwal was not doing what he was capable of but trying to "score political mileage" on the issue.
The sealing drive is being carried out by a Supreme Court-appointed Monitoring Committee against business establishments using residential properties for commercial purposes, and is being implemented by the three BJP-ruled Municipal Corporations of Delhi.