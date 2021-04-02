Delhi Likely To Touch 38 Degree Celsius By Monday: Weather Office

The city's minimum temperature settled at 16.2 degrees Celsius on Friday (Representational)

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degree Celsius today, two notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The city's minimum temperature settled at 16.2 degree Celsius.

The weather office said the mercury is likely to rise to 38 degree Celsius by Monday.

The national capital had recorded a mean maximum temperature of 33.1 degree Celsius last month, making it the "hottest" March in the last 11 years, according to the IMD.

It was the highest mean maximum temperature in March since 2010, when it was 34.1 degree Celsius.

Normally, the mean maximum temperature for the month of March in Delhi is 29.6 degree Celsius, according to the IMD.

On Monday, Delhi reeled under a "severe" heat wave, as the maximum temperature shot up to 40.1 degree Celsius, making it the hottest day in March in 76 years, the IMD had said.