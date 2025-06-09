Real-Feel Temperature Shoots To 49 Degrees Celsius In Delhi, Orange Alert Issued

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Delhi faced extreme heat on Monday, with a real-feel temperature of 48.9°C and an orange alert issued by the IMD. Actual temperatures reached 43.4°C, with warm nights ahead. Relief may come post-June 12 with potential rainfall, but humidity could rise.

Delhi baked in extreme heat on Monday as the real-feel temperature - or heat index - shot up to a scorching 48.9 degrees Celsius, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an orange alert for the next two days, warning people to stay cautious and take steps to protect themselves from the ongoing heatwave.

The actual maximum temperature in the city touched 43.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, 3.4 degrees higher than the seasonal average.

The minimum temperature settled at 27.6 degrees Celsius while humidity levels fluctuated between 48 and 25 per cent, making the weather feel even hotter.

According to the IMD, very hot weather will persist in Delhi until at least June 12.

The daytime temperature is expected to hover around the 44-degree Celsius mark, while the nights will also be warm at around 28 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Strong surface winds of 20-30 kmph are expected over the next two days but they are unlikely to bring much relief.

The IMD has confirmed that heatwave conditions have settled over the Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi subdivision, with cities like Hisar, Sirsa, Rohtak and Ayanagar (Delhi) reporting temperatures close to the 45-degree Celsius mark. Monday marked the second consecutive day of heatwave conditions in the region, including Delhi, the IMD said.

Delhi is also experiencing warm nights with the temperature remaining high even after sunset. This can make it harder for people to cool down besides increasing the risk of heat-related illness, especially for the elderly, children, and those with health issues.

There may be some relief starting June 12 with the IMD forecasting light rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of Delhi, along with gusty winds between 30 and 40 kmph.

While the rain may not be heavy, it could bring about short-term relief from the excessive heat, the weather office said.

The humidity levels may increase after rain, which can make the weather feel uncomfortable, officials warned.

The air quality in the capital was recorded in the 'poor' category on Monday with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 235 at 4 pm, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

