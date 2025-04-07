Heat Wave Grips Delhi As City Sizzles At 40.2 Degrees, Season's Highest

Delhi on Monday recorded its highest temperature of the season, with the mercury touching 40.2 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, a departure of 5.1 degrees above normal. The rise in temperature is in line with the weather department's heat wave forecast in the capital for this week.

For the plains, a 'heatwave' is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

"Delhi can see heatwave conditions in the next three days. A western disturbance will influence the Himalayan region from tomorrow night, and its effects will be seen in the Himalayas... Temperatures in the Himalayas will start to fall after tomorrow night and after three days in Punjab and Haryana..." IMD Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar told news agency ANI.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather in Delhi and NCR has shown little change in the past 24 hours, with no significant variations in minimum temperatures and a slight rise in maximum temperatures. The maximum temperature recorded in most areas of Delhi has been between 38 to 39 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature ranged between 19 to 23 degrees Celsius.

While the minimum temperatures are near normal, the maximum temperatures have been above normal by 2-4 degrees Celsius in several parts of the region, said the weather office.

