Delhi's Maximum Temperature Settles At 39 Degrees, Rain Likely Tomorrow

People in Delhi experienced sultry weather on Friday as the maximum temperature was recorded at 39 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, and rain continued to elude the national capital.

Humidity levels oscillated between 74 per cent and 49 per cent. The minimum temperature was recorded at 29.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The weather department has forecast a generally cloudy sky on Saturday with the possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in the night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius and 29 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for Sunday and forecast moderate rain or thundershowers.

Though the monsoon embraced the capital in an impressive manner on June 30, giving the first spell of heavy rainfall this season, scant precipitation in the subsequent days has led to a gradual rise in the maximum temperature.

Safdarjung has recorded just 2.6 mm of rainfall in the last seven days.

It has gauged 144.3 mm of rainfall against a normal of 106.5 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. Of this, 117.2 mm came in just 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on July 1. The city's air quality index (AQI) was 94 at 4 pm on Friday and was in the satisfactory range.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.