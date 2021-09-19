Delhi Records Minimum Temperature Of 26 Degrees Celsius

The relative humidity recorded was 84% at 8.30 am in Delhi, the MeT Department said.

The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 26 degrees Celsius on Sunday, a notch above the normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy skies for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 35 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity recorded was 84 per cent at 8.30 am, the MeT Department said.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in the city had settled at 34.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 24.6 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)