Delhi Teacher Shot Dead On Way To School; Husband, Girlfriend Arrested

The accused were identified as Manjeet (38), husband of the deceased, his girlfriend Angel Gupta alias Shashi Prabha (26) and Rajeev (40).

Delhi | | Updated: November 02, 2018 10:53 IST
Three people including Angel Gupta arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the murder

New Delhi: 

A man and two others have been arrested for allegedly killing his wife -- a 38-year-old school teacher -- in northwest Delhi's Bawana area, police said Thursday.

The accused were identified as Manjeet (38), husband of the deceased, his girlfriend Angel Gupta alias Shashi Prabha (26) and Rajeev (40), they added.

Manjeet was in a relationship with Angel and his wife, Sunita, objected to it, so they conspired to eliminate her, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said.

Sunita was shot dead on Monday morning by unknown assailants while she was on the way to her school. She was shot thrice and was declared brought dead at the hospital, police said.

She is survived by a 16-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son, they said.

A manhunt is underway to arrest the persons who were hired for the murder, DCP Gupta said.

