Delhi School Student Strangled In Park, Refused To Share Phone Password: Cops

Police was informed about a decomposed body lying at an isolated place in a park in Delhi's Pitampura

A class 12 student was allegedly strangled to death by his 20-year-old friend in northwest Delhi's Pitampura area after he refused to share his phone password, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on April 21 at a park. The accused, Mayank Singh, a BBA student of Maharaja Agrasen Institute of Management Studies in Rohini, was caught on Monday from Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The victim's father, who runs a factory, filed a 'missing' report of his son when he did not return home. The boy had left his home on the morning of April 21, the police told news agency Press Trust of India.

On Sunday, the police received information regarding a decomposed body lying at an isolated place inside a park in Delhi's Pitampura. A large-sized teddy bear was also lying near the body, a senior police officer told Press Trust of India, adding that "The police also recovered drugs from the spot."

During the investigation, police scanned over 100 CCTV cameras near the spot and saw the accused and the boy entering the park.

Mayank Singh, the accused, was missing from his home since April 23, the officer told news agency PTI, adding that he was later arrested from UP's Pilkhuwa area, where he was hiding in a village where his friend stays.

When caught, the accused admitted that on April 21, he met the boy in the park.

"Mayank Singh had asked the victim to share his phone password but was refused, following which an argument took place between them. Later, the accused first hit the victim with a stone and then allegedly strangled him with a cloth," the police added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)