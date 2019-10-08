16-Year-Old Found Hanging From Tree In Delhi, Cops Suspect Suicide

The boy's parents had allegedly scolded him before he took the step, police said (Representational)

A 16-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in Southeast Delhi's Sarita Vihar on Tuesday, police said.

Police said they were informed by a caller around 9:30 am that a person was found hanging from a tree between Metro Yard and Agra Canal drainage near Mother Dairy in Jasola.

On reaching the spot, the victim was identified as a resident of Abdul Fazal Enclave, they said.

"During initial investigation, it was revealed that on the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, the boy suffered a minor injury after an accident near Hari Kothi, Abdul Fazal Enclave. When he reached home, his parents got angry at him, following which he left home on the pretext of getting treatment," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.

The boy's footprint was spotted on the tree, which shows he climbed and hanged himself from it, the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, the police said, adding further investigation is going on.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

