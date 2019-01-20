Delhi Sanitation Worker, Unable To Get Out Of Drain, Suffocates To Death

Investigation revealed that the worker was hired by a contractor to clean the drain. (Representational)

A 37-year-old sanitation worker choked to death after he got trapped inside an underground drain while cleaning it in north Delhi's Wazirabad area on Sunday, police said.

Police was informed about the incident around 3 pm, they added.

The sanitation worker has been identified as Kishan, a resident of Shri Ram JJ cluster, senior police officer Nupur Prasad said.

Teams of National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Delhi Fire Services were deployed to locate the body, police said. The body has been pulled out, they said.

Investigation revealed that Kishan, along with several other workers, was hired by a contractor to clean the Wazirabad drain.

A case under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Wazirabad police station and efforts are on to trace the contractor, police said.