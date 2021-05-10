Delhi Sees 12,651 Covid Cases In 1 Day, Positivity Rate Falls Below 20%

Delhi reported 12,652 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, with 319 deaths. The positivity rate fell below 20 per cent - it was at 19.1 per cent, the lowest since April 14.

The positivity rate stood at 35 per cent in mid-April.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday further extended the lockdown till May 17 as threat to life from a mutating coronavirus has aggravated manifold.

The city-state is in the fourth week of the lockdown as the Covid numbers spiralled, bringing hospitals to their knees and pushing patients and doctors to look to social media for help amid a huge crisis of oxygen, beds and key drugs.

"The positivity rate has gone down but still we can't afford leniency. We need to extend to lockdown," Mr Kejriwal said yesterday.