Delhi Records Minimum Temperature Of 30.6 Degrees Celsius

The national capital on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 30.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, the India Meteorological Department said today.

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 41 degrees Celsius, it said, adding that relative humidity was recorded at 40 per cent.

The weather office predicted heat wave conditions during the day.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 8.05 am stood at 151.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.