Delhi Records Maximum Temperature Of 40.4 Degrees Celsius

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Saturday settled at 40.4 degree Celsius, normal during the season, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 23.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, it said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 52 per cent and 28 per cent.

The weather office has predicted strong surface winds during the day on Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 42 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 181 at 7 pm, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

