Delhi Records Maximum Temperature Of 34.2 Degrees: Weather Office

The air quality in the national capital improved to the "moderate" category.

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 34.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, and it is likely to increase to 38 degrees Celsius by next week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature settled at 16 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, it said.

The mercury is predicted to rise to 38 degrees Celsius by Monday amid clear skies, the weather office said.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature stood at 29.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. It was 33.6 degrees Celsius on Monday and 35.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The air quality in the national capital improved to the "moderate" category due to a favourable wind speed. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 175, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ''poor'', 301-400 ''very poor'' and 401-500 ''severe'', while an AQI above 500 falls in the ''severe plus'' category.

