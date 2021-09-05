Delhi Records Maximum Temperature Of 33.9 Degrees

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 33.2 degrees Celsius (FILE)

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Sunday stood at 33.9 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 25.8 degrees Celsius while the relative humidity was recorded at 70 per cent at 5.30 pm, an official said.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain with thundershowers on Monday.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 35 and 27 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 33.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, while the minimum was recorded at 26.1 degrees Celsius.

