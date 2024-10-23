Delhi Records Lowest Temperature Of The Season At 33.1C Amid Smog

A thick blanket of smog covered Delhi for most of the day.

Delhi on Wednesday experienced its lowest temperature of the season at 33.1 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal still, even as a thick blanket of smog covered it for most of the day.

The city recorded its second-highest temperature at 33.6 degrees Celsius on October 12.

Delhi's daytime temperature has been between 35 and 36 degrees Celsius throughout October and is not likely to come down in the coming days.

"The temperature is not expected to drop as there is no significant weather activity, clouding, or western disturbance at the moment. Until a strong western disturbance or snowfall occurs in regions like Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the temperature will remain stable for at least another week," Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather Services, a private forecaster, said.

He said there is a chance of some western disturbance around October 25 or 26, with possible rainfall or snowfall in the upper reaches. "However, until then, we don't expect a major decline in temperatures." Humidity fluctuated between 55 per cent and 83 per cent during the day.

The weather department forecast a clear sky on Thursday and the maximum and minimum temperatures to settle around 33 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius.

