Visibility Down Amid Dense Fog Over Delhi-NCR, Rain Likely Today

A thick blanket of smog continued to envelop Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) for the second consecutive day, with the air quality remaining 'severe' on Saturday. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, the air quality index (AQI) breached the 400 mark.

The visibility across the national capital dropped between zero and 200, likely disrupting flight operations.

The Delhi Airport issued an advisory for passengers today morning saying, "Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."

However, it added, "While landings and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."

At least 26 trains are running late today, officials said.

Over 100 flights were delayed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Friday, while at least 30 trains were running late.

Visuals show the national capital covered in a blanket of smog.

Amid the worsening air quality, the Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality re-imposed Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Under GRAP-3, private BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles have been banned. According to the government, violators will face penalties under Section 194(1) of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, which translates to a fine of Rs 20,000.

Heavy rain likely today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Delhi over the weekend. According to the weather department, thunderstorms and lightning with dense fog will likely prevail over the national capital on Saturday and Sunday.

"Dense to very dense fog is likely at isolated places over east Uttar Pradesh, dense fog at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and west Uttar Pradesh," it added.