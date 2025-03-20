Delhi Government Plans Artificial Rain Trial To Combat Smog

The Delhi government plans to conduct artificial rain trials, a move hinging on the success of the upcoming water sample tests, alongside a series of large-scale anti-pollution projects designed to target multiple pollution hotspots across Delhi-NCR to ensure a widespread, lasting impact.

In an interview with PTI, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the government is actively working on reducing pollution, with visible improvements already seen and efforts accelerating to ensure better air quality than in previous years.

Manjinder Sirsa said that the government is considering a plan for artificial rain, and a study is underway. "We have asked for detailed reports to determine whether the chemicals used in artificial rain could have any harmful effects on the human body or skin.

"Based on the report, we will conduct a small-scale test in an outer Delhi area, and water samples will be analysed to ensure there are no adverse effects. If the tests are successful and the samples show no side-effects, we will move forward with the plan." Talking about the smog tower project, Manjinder Sirsa acknowledged it as a "failure" and told PTI that the BJP government will soon announce a new plan that will operate on a multi-area scale to make a noticeable difference across Delhi-NCR.

He said the focus will be on targeting pollution sources directly and working to eliminate or reduce them.

The national capital's air quality worsens significantly during peak winter, with the air quality index (AQI) often crossing 450 - among the worst in the country.

The BJP government, which took charge of Delhi after 26 years, has vowed to tackle pollution. Manjinder Sirsa, who assumed office last month, said the BJP is committed to cleaning and beautifying Delhi, with efforts set to intensify in the coming months.

Earlier this month, Manjinder Sirsa announced that vehicles older than 15 years would no longer be allowed to refuel at petrol pumps in the capital after March 31.

Speaking about the enforcement of this measure, Manjinder Sirsa said that court orders and existing guidelines already mandate the removal or scrapping of end-of-life vehicles in the NCR.

He added that modern technology will now be introduced to strengthen enforcement, with devices to be installed at petrol pumps to monitor emissions and check whether vehicles have a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. Vehicles without a valid PUC will be flagged, and appropriate action will be taken, the minister said.

In addition to this, the minister also announced that all high-rise buildings, hotels, commercial complexes, airports, and major construction sites will be required to install anti-smog guns to help curb air pollution.

Regarding the current status of this initiative, the minister said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been directed to prepare a detailed report identifying how many hotels, high-rises, and buildings - both under construction and planned - fall under this requirement.

"Once the report is ready, we will move forward with enforcement," Manjinder Sirsa said, adding that the goal is to hold major contributors to pollution accountable and ensure they actively participate in the clean-up efforts.

