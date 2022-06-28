Delhi Records Highest Ever Peak Power Demand At 7,601 MW

Delhi pushed peak power demand of the city to an all-time record high of 7,601 megawatt.

The oppressive humid and warm weather prevailing in Delhi pushed peak power demand of the city to an all-time record high of 7,601 megawatt on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

As per realtime data of State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), city's peak power demand clocked 7601 MW at 3.21 PM. The previous high in Delhi was 7409 MW recorded on July 2, 2019.

Before June 9, Delhi's peak power demand had never crossed the 7000 MW mark during the month of June. In fact, it has already crossed 7000 MW nine-times in June this year. Cooling load is the main reason behind Delhi's power load.

In fact, according to estimates, almost around 50 per cent of Delhi's power demand in summers is because of the cooling load from air-conditioners, coolers, and fans, discom officials said.

