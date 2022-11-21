Delhi Records Coldest Morning Of Season

The 24-hour air quality index (310) was in the 'very poor' category. (Representational)

Delhi recorded it's coldest morning of the season on Monday, with the minimum temperature falling to 8.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal, the India Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Saturday was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius.

The 24-hour air quality index (310) was in the 'very poor' category.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 27.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. The humidity levels oscillated between 93 per cent and 36 per cent, the IMD said.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies with the possibility of mist in the morning. The maximum and minimum temperature are expected to settle at 27 and nine degrees Celsius respectively.

