Out On Bail, Rape Accused Throws Acid On Teen, Then Dies By Suicide

Prem Singh and the woman were neighbours in Delhi's Anand Parbat area.(Representational)

A rape accused - out of jail on bail - attacked the minor daughter of the complainant with acid and then died by suicide in central Delhi yesterday, the police said.

Prem Singh had been granted bail by a local court to attend a family wedding. Last evening, he asked the woman who had accused him of rape to withdraw the complaint against him.

When she refused to do so, the man threw acid on her 17-year-old daughter and drank some himself.

Prem Singh and the woman were neighbours in Delhi's Anand Parbat area, police said. "The man was out on interim bail when he threatened the victim's mother to withdraw the case. When she refused, he attacked her daughter," officials said,

Both the accused and the teen were rushed to a hospital by onlookers in the colony. While Prem Singh died during the treatment, the girl was discharged after treatment.