Heavy Rain Hammers Delhi, Humidity Levels Touched 91 Per Cent In Morning

Delhi Rain: Heavy rainfall hammered parts of Delhi, humidity levels reached 91 per cent in morning (PTI)

Heavy rainfall hammered parts of Delhi today after humidity levels had reached 91 per cent during the morning hours, the Met department said.

The skies remained overcast and the minimum temperature is expected to settle around 27 degrees Celsius, according to the department.

Heavy rainfall lashed South Delhi, South East Delhi and Central Delhi.

The MeT department recorded 3.7 mm rainfall and predicted showers in parts of the city through the day.

The humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 91 per cent.

"The skies will remain generally cloudy and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 37.8 degrees Celsius," an official of the department said.

The maximum temperature yesterday was 37.8 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 28.8 degrees Celsius.