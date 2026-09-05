Waterlogging In Delhi, Red Alert For Heavy Rain, Flight Delays Expected

Heavy rain has left several areas in Delhi and adjoining areas waterlogged, disrupting traffic and normal life in the National Capital Region (NCR), prompting the weather office to issue a red alert warning in various parts of Delhi. Several airlines have issued advisories to passengers on their way to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Delhi Airport authorities said flight operations were normal as of Saturday morning. In an advisory issued at 10:30 am, GMR, the operator of IGI Airport, said inclement weather was expected in the vicinity of the airport based on the India Meteorological Department's forecast, while airport operations were currently continuing normally.

Flight Operators Issue Advisory

India's largest airline IndiGo said adverse weather conditions in Delhi could lead to delays in flight operations and urged passengers to check their flight status before leaving for the airport. The airline also advised travellers to allow additional time for their journey, as waterlogging and slower road movement could affect access to the airport.

Tata Group-owned Air India also warned passengers that flight operations to and from Delhi could be affected due to adverse weather conditions.

Waterlogged Areas

The rain led to waterlogging in several parts of the national capital. Localities including Geeta Colony and Akbar Road witnessed light accumulation of rainwater during the morning hours.

Commuters make way through a waterlogged road amid rainfall, in New Delhi. Photo Credit: ANI

In Connaught Place, water accumulated along the Outer Circle, prompting authorities to deploy pumps to drain the excess water. The situation also raised concerns among shopkeepers as rainwater began entering several nearby establishments.

Parts of Greater Noida and Noida also received heavy showers, while several areas of Delhi witnessed significant rainfall.

Delhi Weather And Forecast

The rain also brought down Delhi's minimum temperature to 24.8 degrees Celsius, which was 3.4 degrees lower than the previous day.

Delhi-NCR residents woke up to overcast skies and pleasant weather on Saturday. Photo Credit: IANS

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Safdarjung recorded 0.7 mm of rainfall between 11:30 pm on Friday and 5:30 am on Saturday. The station recorded another 1.3 mm of rain in the following three hours up to 8:30 am.

The weather office said rain activity is expected to decline considerably on Sunday, September 6, with only light to very light showers likely at isolated places from morning to afternoon.

From September 7 onwards, Delhi is expected to witness partly cloudy skies with no significant rainfall forecast.