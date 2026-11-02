As Winter Pollution Curbs Kick In, Delhi AQI Slips Into 'Very Poor' Category

As Delhi's winter pollution-control measures came into force from November 1, the city's air quality slipped into the 'very poor' category for the first time this season today.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 314 at 10:00 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The CPCB said the AQI reading of 314 was the morning reading and not the daily average, which will be available at 4:00 pm.

Photo Credit: delhi.gov

Under the AQI scale, a reading between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

With the AQI crossing the 300 mark, Delhi has entered the 'very poor' category, the range in which Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is enforced. GRAP Stage 2 comes into effect when the AQI remains between 301 and 400 and includes additional measures to control pollution levels.

Pollution Levels High Across Monitoring Stations

Several monitoring stations across the national capital and neighbouring areas recorded 'poor' to 'very poor' air quality.

According to the CPCB, AQI levels were 370 in the RK Puram area, 349 near Akshardham Temple, 335 around India Gate and Janpath, and 349 at ITO, all falling in the 'very poor' category.

The AQI stood at 313 in Burari, 258 in Badarpur, 213 in Chhawla, 237 in Jharoda Kalan, 273 in Vasundhara Enclave, 256 in Karala and 310 in Uttam Nagar.

Other areas also reported elevated pollution levels, including Ghoga at 274, Nangloi at 319, NIH Narela at 353, Mandir Marg at 340, Aya Nagar at 288, CRRI Mathura Road at 334 and Pusa at 340. Sirifort recorded an AQI of 354, while Chandni Chowk and Burari Crossing stood at 361 and 354, respectively.

The AQI was also recorded at 319 in JNU, 382 in Alipur, 359 at Delhi University's North Campus, 322 at Talkatora Garden and 357 at Dwarka Sector-8.

Winter Action Plan Comes Into Force

The deterioration in air quality coincided with the implementation of pollution-control measures under the Delhi government's Winter Action Plan, which took effect from November 1. The restrictions will remain in force for varying periods until February 28.

To tackle rising pollution during the winter months, authorities have prohibited all dust-generating demolition and outdoor civil construction activities from November 1 to January 31, except for specified essential public infrastructure projects that meet prescribed conditions. A complete ban on construction and demolition activities, except for specified exemptions, will also be enforced from December 10 to January 20.

The measures are aimed at reducing vehicular emissions, controlling dust and easing traffic congestion during the winter season. Under the plan, Delhi government offices will function from 10:00 am to 6:30 pm, while Municipal Corporation of Delhi offices will operate from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm until February 28.

Parking charges at authorised parking lots across the city have been doubled from November 1 to February 28 to discourage the use of private vehicles. Government and private offices have also been asked to limit physical attendance to 50%, with the remaining employees working from home. Essential and emergency services have been exempted from the restrictions.

Action Taken On First Day Of Enforcement

On the first day of the Winter Action Plan, the authorities imposed penalties and environmental compensation amounting to Rs 68.4 lakh. Enforcement teams checked nearly 15,000 vehicles, turned back 1,539 at border points and issued 566 challans for violations of Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) norms.

Official data available till 5:00 pm on Sunday showed that penalties included Rs 56.6 lakh for PUCC violations, Rs 2 lakh for breaches of vehicle entry restrictions and Rs 9.8 lakh as environmental compensation for violations of dust-control norms at construction and demolition sites.

(With inputs from agencies)