As Delhi Holds Its Breath, Lab Certifies Tech To Clean Public Space Air

The technology has been designed to take control of air flow. (AFP)

Amid an alarming rise in the pollution level in the city, a national laboratory today certified an air-purifying technology that can turn public spaces into clean air zones.

Delhi's air quality turned severe today, the worst this season, as stubble burning in neighbouring states intensified, the authorities said.

Seventeen areas of the national capital have recorded severe air quality, according to Central Pollution Control Board data.

The collection results from aerodynamics particle size of PM1 and PM2.5 reports the efficiency of the "Clean Air Zone" technology to be more than 90 per cent, Chief Secretary at the National Physical Laboratory, Shankar Agarwal, who certified it, said.

PM1 is the presence of particles in the air with a diameter of less than one micrometre and PM2.5 is the presence of particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres.

The technology developed by Evergen Systems, is being used at the Gurudwara Rakabganj Sahib under a pilot project.

Founder and CEO, Evergen Systems, Sukhbir Sidhu, said models using the "Clean Air Zone" technology can be installed at hospitals, schools and bus stands among other public places.

The organisation is also in talks with government agencies such as municipal bodies to plan installation of the technology in other places, he said.

The technology has been designed and constructed applying the laws of fluid dynamics to take control of air flow, the company said in a statement.

It combines a design based on extensive optimisation by using high performance computing with high performance air filters, it said.

The innovative technology utilises a combination of atmospheric chemistry and airflow engineering, the statement said.

It is implemented through a proprietary dual purifier system combining nano-particles for removing 97-99 per cent fine dust particles and a chemical media to remove gases like NOx, SOx, CO2 and ozone, it said.