Delhi Police Suspends Six Cops For Partying With Undertrial In UP

The Delhi Police called back the team to the national capital. (Representational)

The Delhi Police has suspended six of its cops after they were found partying with an undertrial in Lucknow who was taken to Uttar Pradesh by the cops for court hearings.

An assistant sub-inspector of the Delhi Police (Third Battalion), along with a havildar and four jawans, had taken the serial killer, Sohrab, lodged in Tihar Jail, to Kanpur court for production. After his appearance in Kanpur, the accused was to be produced in a Lucknow court on Thursday.

According to a Lucknow police official, Sohrab along with the accompanying Delhi Police team went to a hotel in Lucknow's Aishbagh locality, where he was joined by his wife and few other relatives. They had brought home cooked food including "Biryani".

As the undertrial was partying in the hotel room along with the police team, the Lucknow police was tipped off who immediately reached the spot and caught everyone red-handed.

According to sources, the Delhi Police team could have been arrested, but somehow managed to save themselves by pleading that the undertrial was in their custody.

On Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police's Third Battalion, Harish said: "All the six accused have been suspended and called back to Delhi. A new team has now moved from Delhi to Lucknow to get the accused."



