'Have Patience': Delhi Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of Republic Day Rehearsals

The Delhi police also suggested alternative routes to the commuters. (Representational)

Delhi Police on Monday issued a traffic advisory, suggesting alternative routes to commuters due to Republic Day rehearsals that will continue till Tuesday.

According to the advisory, traffic movement will be closed on the arterial roads Rafi Marg, Janpath and Mansingh Road from 9 am to 12 noon on Tuesday, while Rajpath - the grand boulevard where the Republic Day parade is held - will remain shut from Vijay Chowk to India Gate.

The police has also suggested alternative routes to the commuters.

Motorists travelling to Rajghat route were advised to take North-South Corridor via Ring Road, Ashram Chowk and Sarai Kale Khan.

Those travelling to AIIMS Chowk are advised to take Ring Road-Dhaula Kaun route via Mandir Marg.

For Ring Road-ISBT, commuters may take Chadgi Ram Akhara via IP College

Those taking Vinay Marg and Shanti Path to travel towards New Delhi Railway Station are advised to take Sardar Patel Marg or Park Street via Mandir Marg and proceed to North Delhi.

The police further advised commuters to have patience and follow traffic rules.

"Motorists are requested to have patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline and follow directions of traffic police personnel deployed at intersections," read the traffic advisory posted on Delhi Police's official Twitter handle.