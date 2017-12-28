Delhi Police Official Caught Taking Rs 1.2 Lakh Bribe, Arrested By CBI

The CBI on Thursday arrested a Delhi Police Sub-Inspector for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 1.2 lakh in cash from a person who complained against him for his involvement in an illegal construction, an official said.A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team arrested Vijay Kumar, posted at Krishna Nagar Police Station in east Delhi, who was caught red handed while receiving the bribe from the complainant, the CBI official said."In its complaint, the victim said he was threatened and also beaten up by the associates of Vijay Kumar after he sent a complaint to the department concerned about the illegal construction in his area," the CBI FIR said.The complainant was threatened and told to take back his complaint and pay Rs 5 lakh in bribes to the Sub-Inspector, but later the Delhi Police personnel agreed to settle the matter at Rs 2 lakh, the FIR added.