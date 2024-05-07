Man Chases Police Officer With Chainsaw In UK, Video Goes Viral

A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

A British man has been arrested after he allegedly chased police officers with a chainsaw on Monday, May 6th, according to The Metro.

Police received reports of the incident around 1:00 pm and locked down Glasgow Road in Paisley. Social media footage appears to show a man wielding a chainsaw, with witnesses reporting a collision between a black car and a police vehicle before the altercation.

Approximately twelve officers responded to the scene. Police Scotland confirmed the arrest of a 27-year-old man following the "disturbance involving a weapon." The road was closed while authorities investigated the incident.

Watch the video here:

#Breaking A policeman has been filmed being pursued by a chainsaw wielding loony. This has just happened, so I'm yet to discover what's taken place... pic.twitter.com/VAbm5aWUQr — Vinnie Sullivan (@VinnieSull1van) May 6, 2024

The situation was more intense as many uniformed officers tried hard to control one person. More officers come quickly to help. Even detectives or undercover officers, who are not in uniform, come out from nearby to assist outside the dental clinic. After a short struggle, the cops were able to arrest the man attacking the police officers.

Police Scotland said: "Around 1pm on May 6, a disturbance involving a weapon occurred following a collision involving a car and a stationary police vehicle on Glasgow Road in Paisley."

"Two officers were injured and were treated by paramedics. A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident. There is no wider risk to the public, and officers remain at the scene while inquiries are ongoing. Glasgow Road is closed between Buchlyvie Road and Allanton Avenue. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternative route," a police officer told The Metro.