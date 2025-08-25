2 Arrested For Kidnapping, Sale Of Adopted Child Of Transwoman In Gurugram

A transwoman was arrested on Monday for allegedly selling a seven-day-old boy, adopted recently by another transwoman, to a man for Rs 1.5 lakh, police said.



The man who was reportedly upset over not having a child was involved in the kidnapping of the infant, they said.

Police arrested Bihar native, Kajal, and Layak Sheikh (28), a native of west Bengal, on Monday hours after they received a complaint on the matter. The child who was kidnapped from a slum near Saraswati Kunj on Sunday was also rescued and returned to his parent.

The complainant alleged that on August 18, she adopted a newborn baby boy from her neighbour, Phulo Devi.

On Sunday, she handed over this child to her neighbour, Kajal, and went out for some work. When she returned, Kajal said that some unknown person "took away" the child and that her mobile phone was also stolen, the complainant added.

Police registered a case of kidnapping at Sector 56 police station and immediately started an investigation.

The police swung into action and arrested the two accused from Wazirabad's Dhani within just nine hours.

Police rescued the newborn baby and recovered the stolen mobile from their possession.

The investigation suggested that the kidnapping was a well-planned conspiracy, police said.

Layak Sheikh, who runs a tea and grocery shop near Dhani, for the last five years was upset because he did not have a child, police said.

"He contacted Kajal and told her that if she gives him a child, he will give her Rs 1-1.5 lakh. Kajal took the newborn baby and gave him to Layak Sheikh who wrapped the child in a blanket and fled," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)