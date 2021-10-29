Delhi Police Make Security Arrangements Ahead Of Diwali

Delhi Police Chief also said that orders have been issued to increase patrolling during peak hours.

Delhi Police has started making security arrangements in the national capital to avoid any kind of mishappening at the time of the Diwali festival.

Speaking to ANI, Delhi Police Commissioner, Rakesh Asthana said, "People are now coming out at the time of Diwali festival because there were many restrictions for a long time due to COVID-19 pandemic. So it is necessary to take security measures."

In order to avoid any kind of mishappening during Diwali, the Police Commissioner said, "Anti-Terror Major has been deployed. Markets are being checked at the public place, checking the vehicles, hotel lodges, cyber cafes, etc."

He also said that the orders have been issued to increase the patrolling during peak hours.

"Specific actions are also being taken to prevent terrorist attacks or other accidents which also involves anti-social elements," he added.