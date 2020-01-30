Poll Body Gives Permission To Extend Tenure Of Delhi Police Chief

Election Commission has given the permission to extend Amulya Patnaik's tenure. (File)

The Election Commission on Thursday gave its nod for extending the tenure of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik by a month in view of the assembly polls in the national capital, officials said.

The poll body gave the permission to extend Mr Patnaik's tenure till February on Home Ministry's request.

The 1985-batch officer of AGMUT cadre was due to retire on Friday.

Mr Patnaik was appointed the Delhi Police chief in January 2017.

Election Commission's permission is needed for a new appointment or extension in service of key government officials due to the imposition of the model code of conduct in the city-state.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and the counting of votes is scheduled to be held on February 11.