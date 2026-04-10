Delhi Police Bust International SIM Box Fraud In Major Cybercrime Crackdown

In a major crackdown on cybercrime, the Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit has dismantled a key module of an international "SIM Box" fraud syndicate, arresting two accused from East Delhi.

The syndicate, with links to Cambodia and other Southeast Asian countries, allegedly duped victims by impersonating law enforcement officials and trapping them in so-called "digital arrest" scams, apart from luring them into fraudulent investment schemes.

How The Racket Operated

The operation came to light during Operation CyHawk 4.0, conducted on April 6-7, when investigators identified an illegal SIM box setup in GD Colony, Mayur Vihar Phase-III. The system routed international VoIP calls into Indian networks, allowing foreign fraudsters to contact victims using local mobile numbers-making the scams appear legitimate.

Police said the fraudsters posed as officials from agencies like the police, CBI, and Customs. Victims were threatened with arrest over fake FIRs, then coerced into transferring money into "RBI-mandated accounts" under the pretext of verification.

Arrests And Investigation

The accused - Vaibhav Raj, 29, and Anil Kumar, 28 - were arrested following coordinated raids across Delhi-NCR. Investigations revealed that they facilitated the racket by operating mule bank accounts, managing logistics, and enabling remote access to fraudsters using apps like AnyDesk.

While Vaibhav handled the technical setup, including SIM box operations and internet connectivity, Anil managed premises, finances, and coordination of SIM cards and devices.

Seizures Made

Police recovered a wide array of equipment from the site, including:

A 32-slot active SIM Box

Over 350 SIM cards

Multiple mobile phones and a laptop

Internet equipment and routers

Bank documents and courier packets

International Network Under Scanner

Officials said the duo was acting on instructions from handlers based in Mumbai and possibly abroad, with clear links to a larger transnational cybercrime syndicate operating out of Cambodia.

Three cases have already been linked to a bank account used in the fraud, with investigators now tracing the broader money trail and identifying additional accomplices.

Police Advisory

Calling the offence "grave and well-organised", the Delhi Police reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on cybercrime and urged citizens to stay alert against "digital arrest" scams and report suspicious calls immediately.

Further investigation is underway.