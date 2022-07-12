Delhi Police 'Avert Gang War' With Arrest Of Man Tasked To Kill Rival

A pistol and two cartridges were seized from the accused. (Representational)

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Tuesday claimed to have averted a possible gang war with the arrest of a man who was allegedly directed to eliminate gangster Neeraj Bawania and his gang members.

The 30-year-old accused, Rohit alias Lamba, is associated with the Ashok Pradhan-Neetu Dabodiya gang. He is involved in 20 criminal cases in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, police officials said.

They claimed that Lamba was also involved in the 2017 killing of gangster Kala Aasodiya, the uncle of Bawania, while being produced in a Jhajjar court.

Ashok Pradhan, who is currently in jail, had got the weapon delivered to Lamba through his associates. They had plans to kill Bawania or any of his gang members while being produced in court, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rohit Meena said that based on the secret inputs received, Lamba, a resident of Najafgarh, was apprehended on July 7 from the Uttam Nagar area.

A pistol and two cartridges were seized from the accused and an investigation is underway to find the source of the weapon, he said, adding Lamba was also allegedly involved in an attempt-to-murder case in the Najafgarh area.

On January 12, Lamba along with his associates had fired upon one Durga Singh, a resident of Najafgarh. The local police had arrested four accused, but Lamba and his associate were on the run, the police officer said.

"Lamba used to extort money from satta (gambling) operators in Najafgarh and Uttam Nagar areas. Since he changed location frequently, technical surveillance was mounted. Lamba was finally traced near Vipin Garden in Uttam Nagar area," the DCP said.

The officer said that most of the members of the gang, including its leader Ashok Pradhan, have been arrested but Lamba was missing until now.

"Our investigation revealed that Vikram, a member of Ashok Pradhan's gang was killed in 2016 by the rivals. So, Pradhan and Lamba were planning to kill rival gangster Neeraj Bawania and his associates during their production in courts," DCP Meena added.

Neeraj Bawania is presently lodged in Tihar jail in a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act or MCOCA case.

