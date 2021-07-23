Delhi Businessman, Friend Murdered; Police Arrest Relative, 2 Aides

Delhi: Initially, the police had found the body of Amit Goyal in Surendra Gupta's car. (Representational)

Delhi Police has arrested three persons on Friday for the murder of a businessman and his friend. The businessman, Surendra Gupta, and his friend Amit Goyal were found dead by the police late on Thursday night. The body of Surendra Gupta was found at a factory in Delhi's Ashok Vihar while that of his friend was found inside a car at Wazirabad.

The main accused, businessman Sandeep Jain, is a relative of Surendra Gupta.

As per the police, the crime was committed over Rs 20 lakh that Sandeep Jain owed to Mr Gupta.

Initially, the police had found the body of Amit Goyal in Mr Gupta's car. Following the lead, they questioned Mr Gupta's family which led them to Sandeep Jain.

Mr Gupta's family informed the police that the duo had gone to Sandeep Jain's house to collect the amount, and had not returned from there. Mr Jain was then detained and on interrogation, he confessed to the murder of the duo, along with two of his accomplices, in his factory.

Further, he said they put Mr Goyal's body in a sack and kept it in Mr Gupta's car, which he (Mr Jain) drove to Wazirabad, while Mr Gupta's body was kept in his factory.

After Mr Jain's confession, both of his accomplices, involved in the murders, were arrested.