Delhi Police Sub-Inspector, 54, Dies After Being Hit By Speeding Car: Cops

A 54-year-old Delhi Police Sub-Inspector died after being hit by a speeding car in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area on Tuesday, officials said. A driver of a pick-up vehicle was also injured in the same incident.

According to police, a PCR call was received early in the morning about an accident involving a policeman.

SI Gangasaran and ASI Ajay Tomar were on patrolling duty in a Gypsy with ASI Tomar at wheel, a senior police officer said.

Around 5.30 am, the two stopped a Bolero pick-up for checking and SI Gangasaran came out of the vehicle, as did Ramgopal, the truck driver.

As they were standing on the road, a Honda Amaze car came speeding from Ghaziabad side going towards Sarai Kale Khan and hit SI Gangasaran and Ramgopal from behind, the officer said.

ASI Tomar, with the help of Rajkumar, the Bolero driver's helper, took SI Gangasaran and Ramgopal to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where SI Gangasaran died during the treatment.

SI Gangasaran is survived by a wife and five children, police said.

Ramgopal, who lives in Outer Delhi's Nangloi, was sent to Safdarjung Hospital for further treatment, the officer said.

The spot has been inspected by a crime team and a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC was registered, police said.

The offender is absconding and an investigation is underway to identify the car.