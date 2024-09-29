On CCTV, Speeding Car Inches Behind Delhi Cop's Bike Before Killer Crash

Sandeep was rushed to a nearby hospital and referred to another hospital. He was declared dead.

A CCTV camera has captured the moments before a speeding car dragged a 30-year-old police constable through the road in Delhi's Nangloi late last night. The footage at 2.16 am today shows the speeding car inches behind the bike of constable Sandeep, who died of head injuries later.

Sandeep was in civil clothes and was out on duty to investigate the sharp rise in theft cases in the area. He was on his bike when the WagonR car tried to overtake him. The four-wheeler was being driven rashly and the cop asked the driver to slow down. Suddenly, the car's speed increased and it hit Sandeep's bike from behind. The motorcycle and the cop were dragged for about 10 metres. Sandeep was rushed to a nearby hospital and then referred to another hospital. He was later declared dead.

According to police, the car had two occupants. They left the car and escaped the spot. Police have seized the vehicle and are looking for the accused. A murder case has been registered in this connection.

The cop is survived by his mother, wife and a five-year-old son.

Some sources have claimed that one of the car's occupants was involved in the illegal liquor trade, but police have not confirmed this.

The incident is the latest in road rage incidents in the Delhi-NCR region that have seen an alarming rise in the past few years. Altercations over road accidents have led to serious injuries and even death in many of these cases. Last month, a 32-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was seriously assaulted after his three-wheeler brushed against a car in Faridabad. He died later.

In July, a road rage incident led to a man opening fire at a couple and two children on a bike. A 30-year-old woman died in the firing.