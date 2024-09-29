Delhi Cop Dies On Duty After Car Drags His Bike On Road For 10 Metres

The 30-year-old police constable died of head injuries

In what appears to be a road rage case, a 30-year-old police constable died of head injuries after a car dragged him through the road in Delhi's Nangloi area late last night.

The cop, Sandeep, was in civil clothes and was out on duty to investigate what was behind the sharp rise in theft cases in the area. He was on his bike when a WagonR car tried to overtake him. The four-wheeler was being driven rashly and the cop asked the driver to slow down. Suddenly, the car's speed increased and it hit Sandeep's bike from behind. The motorcycle and the cop were dragged for about 10 metres. Sandeep was rushed to a nearby hospital and then referred to another hospital. He was later declared dead.

A CCTV camera in the area has captured the incident. The cop is seen gesturing to the car driver to slow down. But the car picks up speed and hits him.

According to police, the car had two occupants. They left the car and escaped the spot. Police have seized the vehicle and are looking for the accused. A murder case has been registered in this connection.

The cop is survived by his mother, wife and a five-year-old son.

Some sources have claimed that one of the car's occupants was involved in the illegal liquor trade, but police have not confirmed this.

There has been an alarming rise in cases of road rage in the national capital region. Altercations over road accidents have led to serious injuries and even death in many of these cases. Last month, a 32-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was seriously assaulted after his three-wheeler brushed against a car in Faridabad. He died later.

In July, a road rage incident led to a man opening fire at a couple and two children on a bike. A 30-year-old woman died in the firing.