Boy Sexually Assaulted By Cleric In Delhi Madrasa, Case Filed: Police

An 11-year-old boy was sexually assaulted by a cleric in a madrasa in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar, the police said on Friday. The cleric is a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh and has been arrested, they said.

The Delhi Commission for Women has issued a notice to the Station House Officer of Karawal Nagar police station in connection with the incident.

The matter was reported by the boy's mother, a resident of Gurugram, the police said.

The woman came to Karawal Nagar police station and narrated the incident on Thursday, the police said. She told them her son had been studying at the madrasa for the last four years.

On October 7, when she took him to the madrasa after the Eid holidays, he was not willing to study there anymore. Initially, he did not tell anything, but after counselling later, he agreed to stay at the madrassa to study, a senior police officer said.

He, however, ran away from the madrasa. After counselling, he narrated his ordeal, the officer said.

The boy said he used to stay on the third floor of the madrasa with other students. On August 14, the cleric called him to his room and behaved "indecently" and also threatened him. The cleric misbehaved with the boy on many occasions, the police said.

A case has been filed with the Karawal Nagar police station and investigation is on. The accused was detained from the mosque, the officer added.

The Delhi Commission for Women said it has issued a notice seeking the copy of the first information report, or FIR, details of the accused and an action taken report by Monday.