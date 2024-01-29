Delhi Minimum Temperature Rises To 22.6 Degrees Celsius

On Monday, humidity levels oscillated between 61 percent and 100 percent (Representational)

Delhi's maximum temperature rose to 22.6 degrees Celsius on Monday while the night temperature was recorded two notches below normal at 6.8 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

The maximum temperature was a notch above the season's average.

On Sunday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 18.6 degrees Celsius, normal for the season, while the minimum was three notches below the season's average at 6.0 degrees.

On Monday, humidity levels oscillated between 61 percent and 100 percent.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies during the day on Tuesday before becoming overcast towards the evening. It has also predicted shallow to moderate fog in the morning.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 22.0 degrees Celsius and 8.0 degrees, respectively.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 356 on Monday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

