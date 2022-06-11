Delhi Metro's Violet Line Faces Delay Due To Technical Snag

Services on Delhi Metro's Violet Line were delayed this morning. (Representational Image)

Services on Delhi Metro's Violet Line were delayed this morning due to technical issues, officials said.

Delhi Metro's Violet Line route connects Kashmere Gate in Delhi to Ballabgarh in Haryana.

"Violet Line update. Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabgarh). Normal services on all other lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.

Voilet Line update



Delay in services between Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabgarh).



Normal services on all other lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 11, 2022

More details were awaited from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Commuters took to Twitter to share that they were waiting for trains for a long time at stations on their way to work or other destinations.

Delhi Metro passengers, largely office-goers, on Thursday had faced inconvenience when services on its Blue Line were delayed for over two hours due to a technical snag related to the overhead wire.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi to Noida Electronic City, along with a branch line to Vaishali.

This was the second time in the week when the entire Blue Line had been impacted by a glitch.

On June 6, a large number of commuters on the Blue Line had faced hardship as services across the corridor were impacted for nearly an hour-and-a-half due to a technical snag caused by a bird hit.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)